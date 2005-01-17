Genentech sees 2004 sales leap 43% with EPS rising 38%, but still disappoints

USA-based Genentech, the biotechnology giant majority-owned by Swiss drug major Roche, saw product sales for full-year 2004 rocket 43% to $3.75 billion and operating revenues leap 40% to $4.62 billion, while earnings per share increased 38% to $0.73 compared with 2003. Net income for the year rose 40% to 784.8 million. The figures were released after trading closed on January 10, leaving the firm's stock little changed that day.

However, investors sold off Genentech in the post-close market, as the company missed Wall Street's earnings expectations and issued disappointing guidance. The company's fourth-quarter results came in $0.01 a share below consensus projections, while its outlook for full-year earnings was about $0.07 a share less than average analysts' estimates.