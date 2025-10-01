Genentech Sets Up New HIV Vaccine Company

Genentech of the USA has created a new firm, Genenvax, to expand development of gp120, Genen-tech's potential vaccine for the prevention of HIV infection.

Donald Francis, who is the former Genentech clinical scientist in charge of the firm's gp120 clinical trials, has been named as president of the new company. Robert Nowinski is chairman.

Genentech will provide $1 million of seed capital to Genenvax and an additional $1 million will be invested along with private investors. Following the close of the private financing, Genentech will have the right to maintain a 25% equity stake in the new company.