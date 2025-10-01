Genentech Sets Up New HIV Vaccine Company

Genentech of the USA has created a new firm, Genenvax, to expand development of gp120, Genen-tech's potential vaccine for the prevention of HIV infection.
Donald Francis, who is the former Genentech clinical scientist in charge of the firm's gp120 clinical trials, has been named as president of the new company. Robert Nowinski is chairman.
Genentech will provide $1 million of seed capital to Genenvax and an additional $1 million will be invested along with private investors. Following the close of the private financing, Genentech will have the right to maintain a 25% equity stake in the new company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze