Genentech to pay $408M for Biogen production facility

Troubled US firm Biogen Idec, which has been hit by the recent withdrawal of its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab; Marketletters passim), has agreed to sell its biologicals manufacturing facility, based in Oceanside, California, to leading Roche-controlled, biotechnology firm Genentech, for a consideration of around $408.0 million in cash. The 60-acre site was completed in December 2004.

Genentech will use the plant, which has a 90,000 bioreactor capacity and had been scheduled to produce Tysabri for Biogen Idec, to manufacture its oncological product Avastin (bevacizumab) starting in 2006. The firm expects US Food and Drug Administration approval of its cancer drug, which has forecast peak sales of $2.0 billion a year, in the first half of 2007. Of some 430 employees at the Oceanside plant, about 330 will be retained by Genentech, which intends to hire a further 200 additional staff, and the remainder will stay with Biogen Idec. The latter firm expects to incur a charge of $50.0-$57.0 million after tax relating to the sale.