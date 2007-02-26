Genentech updates of Cabilly patent re-examination

US biotechnology major Genentech says that the Patent and Trademark Office has issued a final Office action in its re-examination of the "Cabilly" et al US Patent No 6,331,415 ('415 patent) and rejected the patentability of the claims of this. Genentech plans to respond to the final Office action within the next several months and, if necessary, appeal the decision through all appropriate means of review within the Patent Office and the courts. The USPTO has made a copy of the final Office action available to the public on its web site.
The '415 patent remains valid and enforceable through the appeals process and the company estimates that the entire appeals process may take around one to two years, or longer. Genentech's products which are based on the Cabilly technology include its breast cancer drug Herceptin (trastuzumab) and Rituxan (rituximab), for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas, which, for the fourth quarter of 2006, generated sales of $322.0 million and $560.0 million, respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze