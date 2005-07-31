Genentech warns on Raptiva risk

US biotechnology firm Genentech, which is majority-owned by Swiss drugmaker Roche, has issued new safety information relating to Raptiva (efalizumab), which is indicated for the treatment of adults (18 years or older) with chronic moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. The product achieved second-quarter 2005 sales of $21.3 million (Marketletter July 25).

The company notes that two cases of hemolytic anemia were observed in clinical trials with the drug, with two additional ones reported in the post-marketing setting. The firm noted that "a causal relationship between Raptiva and these events has not been established but cannot be excluded."