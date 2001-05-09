Genentech wins dispute on cancer drug patents

A US federal court has ruled that two of Genentech's top-sellingproducts, Herceptin (trastuzumab) for breast cancer and Rituxan (rituximab) for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, do not infringe on four US patents held by GlaxoSmithKline. It also ruled that the four patents held by GSK, which cover technology relating to the production of antibodies, were invalid.
Combined revenues for Genentech's two drugs reached $720 million last year and, if GSK had been successful in its lawsuit, it would have asked for royalty payments on their sales. GSK said it was considering an appeal in the case, which was initiated in 1999.
Analyst Emily Hall of MorningStar.com said she saw the outcome of the case as a positive development for Genentech (and a mildly negative one for GSK), though she added that the verdict should not have a material effect on either company's bottom line.
