Genentech Wins hGH Patent Round

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has upheld a preliminary injunction preventing Bio-Technology General from marketing its human growth hormone product in the USA. The ban is in effect pending the final determination of that action.

Genentech, which initiated the patent infringement proceedings, noted that the appeals court upheld its view that BTG was infringing Genentech's US patents relating to the manufacture of hGH, and added that a full hearing will be held at a later date.

t-PA Position Meantime, Genentech has won its second major patent dispute in Japan, resulting in Sumitomo being ordered to halt the production and sale of its tissue plasminogen activator product. On April 2, the Osaka High Court reversed a lower court decision and ruled in favor of Genentech. Sumitomo won approval to market its t-PA product in 1995, and has said it may appeal the High Court ruling.