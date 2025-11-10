Genentics Institute's rhIL-11

Genetics Institute has begun a Phase III trial of its recombinant interleukin-11 for the restoration of platelets after cancer chemotherapy. The new study follows encouraging results of a Phase II study of the treatment, in which patients who received IL-11 needed significantly fewer platelet transfusions than controls. The results of that study were presented in May. Low platelet counts can lead to increased morbidity and resource-intensive interventions, and are poorly addressed by other growth factor products, such as erythropoietin or G-CSF.