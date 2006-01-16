GeneOhm agrees to takeover by BD

GeneOhm Sciences, a privately-held diagnostics firm, says that it has reached an agreement to be acquired by fellow USA-based Becton, Dickinson.
GeneOhm Sciences, formed in 2001 by Jacqueline Barton of Caltech, develops and markets nucleic acid-based molecular diagnostic tests for the rapid detection of bacterial micro-organisms. It acquired Infectio Diagnostics, formed by Michel Bergeron of Laval University, in 2004. One of GeneOhm's products, the IDI-MRSA assay, detects methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus directly from clinical specimens in less than two hours - a time saving of almost 46 hours by comparison with established, culture-based methods, the company notes.
