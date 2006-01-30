Generex' AE37 yields strong interim data

Toronto, Canada-based Generex Biotechnology says that interim results from an ongoing trial designed to assess the safety and immunological potency of AE37, a novel peptide vaccine in patients with breast cancer, are encouraging.

The therapeutic vaccine is being developed by Generex' wholly-owned subsidiary, Antigen Express. The compound is a second-generation peptide vaccine designed to stimulate a potent and specific immune response against tumors expressing the HER-2/neu oncogene.

According to the firm, the initial 100mcg dose group has completed all six vaccinations and all patients developed peptide-specific responses to the immunizing agent, as measured by reactivity of their T cells to AE37 both interms of their ability to proliferate after being exposed to the peptide and to secrete cytokines.