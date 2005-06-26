Generex Biotech completes C$2M funding

Generex Biotechnology Corp of Canada, a leader in the area of buccal drug delivery, says that it has received the funding contemplated by its previously-announced June 16 agreement with the holders of its 6% secured convertible debentures for the issuance of additional debentures, warrants and further additional investment rights for an aggregate purchase price of C$2.0 million ($1.6 million).
Generex expects to utilize the proceeds from the transaction to fund the initial launch of commercial sales of its flagship product, Oral-lyn, its proprietary oral insulin buccal spray, accelerate further clinical development activities and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze