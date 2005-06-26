Generex Biotech completes C$2M funding

Generex Biotechnology Corp of Canada, a leader in the area of buccal drug delivery, says that it has received the funding contemplated by its previously-announced June 16 agreement with the holders of its 6% secured convertible debentures for the issuance of additional debentures, warrants and further additional investment rights for an aggregate purchase price of C$2.0 million ($1.6 million).

Generex expects to utilize the proceeds from the transaction to fund the initial launch of commercial sales of its flagship product, Oral-lyn, its proprietary oral insulin buccal spray, accelerate further clinical development activities and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.