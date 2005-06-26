Generex Biotech raises $2M

Generex Biotechnology, a Canadian firm focused on the area of buccal drug delivery, says that it has signed a definitive agreement with the holders of its 6% secured convertible debentures for the issuance of additional debentures and warrants for an aggregate purchase price of $2.0 million.

The company expects to utilize the proceeds from the transaction to fund the initial launch of commercial sales of its flagship product, Oral-lyn (a proprietary oral insulin buccal spray product), accelerate further clinical development activities and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The newly issued debentures will have a term of 15 months and amortize over 13 months in equal monthly installments beginning on the first day of the third month following their issuance. Interest on the principal amount outstanding will accrue at a rate of 6% per annum. Generex may pay principal and accrued interest in cash or, at its option, in shares of common stock.