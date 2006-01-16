Generex initiates new European Oral-lyn trial

Canada's Generex Biotechnology Corp, a specialist in buccal drug delivery, has commenced a new European study of Oral-lyn, its proprietary oral insulin spray product, in patients with type 1 diabetes.
This 12-week, open-label, randomized, active comparator study of 60 adult patients will evaluate the metabolic efficacy of the drug when administered at mealtimes in comparison to standard regular insulin therapy as measured by HbA1c. Following a baseline stabilization phase to determine optimal glargine and regular insulin doses, one group of patients will receive Oral-lyn in a split-dose regimen at the optimal individualized concentration.
The other group of patients will receive regular insulin 30 minutes before meals and glargine insulin before the evening meal. All patients will remain on glargine therapy throughout the treatment period. Patients will consume regular meals and blood glucose levels will be measured four times each day (fasting level, before lunch, before dinner and at bedtime).
