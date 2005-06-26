Generex/MedGen sign Oral-lyn deal

In order to facilitate its entry into the Middle East, Canadian drugmaker Generex Biotechnology Corp has signed a product, licensing and distribution agreement for its orally-delivered insulin spray Oral-lyn with Lebanese firm MedGen.
With the assistance of the Toronto-based group, MedGen will seek marketing approval for the product from the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health and, if successful, the latter will market, promote and distribute Oral-lyn in the country.
Under the terms of the deal, financial details of which were not revealed, Generex has received non-refundable upfront license fees and MedGen is obligated to purchase specified minimum periodic quantities of the agent from Generex.
