Generex: new offices in UK and Lebanon

Canadian drug delivery group Generex Biotechnology Corp says it has established satellite offices in Europe and the Middle East, in order to facilitate commercialization of Oral-lyn, the group's proprietary oral insulin formulation delivered via its RapidMist device into, and absorbed by, the buccal mucosa (with no lung absorption).
The company believes that Oral-lyn, which recently obtained marketing approval in Ecuador (Marketletter May 16), may provide a significant and beneficial paradigm shift in diabetes treatment by offering a safe, simple, fast, flexible and convenient alternative to prandial insulin injections.
In anticipation of the 2005 submission to the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency of an Oral-lyn protocol for initiation of Phase III clinical trials in Europe, Generex has set up a satellite office in the UK for administration regarding its European clinical and regulatory development program.
