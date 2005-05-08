Generex notes promising R&D findings for prostate cancer

Generex Biotechnology Corp, a US specialist in buccal drug delivery, says that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Antigen Express, has released data showing that its patented reagents and technology induce a potent immune response to prostate cancer in a preclinical mouse model.

Optimal curative immune responses were observed with tumor irradiation preceding the Antigen Express gene therapy protocol, and T-helper and T-cytotoxic cells were essential for the effect.

The advance in this method comes from stimulating the immune system of the tumor-bearing host with novel antigenic epitopes specific for immunoregulatory T helper cells in a manner that is applicable to the clinic. Without that stimulation, outcome is significantly worse, the firm stated.