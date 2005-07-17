Generex' oral insulin spray as effective as injection

US buccal drug delivery group Generex Biotechnology Corp has presented encouraging findings from a pilot study of its proprietary oral insulin spray, Oral-lyn, at the Metabolic Diseases World Summit held in San Francisco, USA, June 29-July 1.
The pilot evaluation was designed to determine the suitability of dose and formulation of Oral-lyn for use in a larger multicenter trial, and also compared the glucodynamics of the agent and Humulin regular insulin in 10 subjects with type 1 diabetes receiving glargine insulin as their baseline therapy.
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