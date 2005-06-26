Generex receives Mexican patent for novel proteinic drug delivery methods

Generex Biotechnology, a specilialist in the area of buccal drug delivery, has been granted a patent by the Mexico National Registry of Patents titled Proteinic Drug Delivery System Using Membrane Mimetics. This extant US patent registered by the firm relates to an improved delivery system for the administration of large-molecule pharmaceuticals, particularly via the oral and nasal membranes. The patent covers formulations for the delivery of peptidic drugs, vaccines and hormones and enhances the company's existing drug-delivery portfolio of 67 patents. The Canadian firm also has 62 patents pending in various jurisdictions.