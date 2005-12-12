Generex's Oral-lyn gains approval in Ecuador

Generex Biotechnology, a Canadian firm which specializes in buccal drug delivery, says that its proprietary insulin spray product Oral-lyn is being introduced to physicians in Ecuador and is soon to be available through referrals. The drug is the first non-injectable form of recombinant human insulin available for commercial distribution anywhere in the world, the company notes.
Generex says that its South American partner PharmaBrand will, following equipment validation, manufacture the drug at its base in Quito, Ecuador. In May the Ecuadorian Ministry of Public Health granted commercial marketing approval for the drug as a treatment for type 1 and 2 diabetes (Marketletter May 16).
