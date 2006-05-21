Generex updates on its avian flu vaccine

Canadian drugmaker Generex Biotechnology Corp's wholly-owned subsididary, Antigen Express, made an invited presentation on its synthetic avian influenza program at a US embassy briefing, held in Washington DC.
AE's president updated delegates from the embassies of approximately 35 countries on its avian flu vaccine candidate which is in late-stage preclinical studies, and for which the firm is preparing to file an Investigational New Drug Application. Generex noted that, in contrast to its product, most current vaccines for the condition are only effective in high doses but are just available in small quantities.
