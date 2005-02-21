Generic approvals for Mylan and Teva

US generics firm Mylan Laboratories says that the Food and Drug Administration has granted tentative approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application for modafinil tablets, 100mg and 200mg, the generic version of Cephalon's Provigil tablets.

Meanwhile, Israel-headquartered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries revealed that the FDA has given final approval for the company's ANDA for amoxicillin and clavulanate potassium chewable tablets, 200mg/28.5mg and 400mg/57mg. Shipments were expected to commence immediately, the firm said on February 10.