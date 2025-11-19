GENERIC DRUGS AND DELIVERY SYSTEMS

While recent changes in the US generics market have limited the usefulness of past experience to predict future outcomes, they do not signal the demise of the US industry, according to Jerry Treppel of Kidder, Peabody, speaking at the broker's conference on generics, drug delivery and biotechnology. But questions do need to be asked about the growth rate in the commodity end of the business, he said.

Even with the interest the brand-name companies have shown in the generic industry, no major company has tried to start a full-line generic firm from scratch. Rather they are buying in, if they wish to get into the generic business in a substantive way, and this trend will continue, said Mr Treppel.

Brand-name companies have had a presence in the generic industry for years. For example, after setting up a generic subsidiary, West Point Pharmaceuticals, Merck & Co found that as a pure generic player it offered no competitive advantage. Instead, it is using its Medco merger to deal with the rapidly changing drug market. Still, the interest, aided by cost pressures in the health industry, has legitimized the generic industry.