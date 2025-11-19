GENERIC NAME TYPE SIZE GUIDE FROM FDA

Following a number of type size discrepancies noticed by the US Food and Drug Administration's Division of Drug Marketing, Advertising and Communications in advertisements for drugs, the DDMAC is developing guidelines on the type size and prominence of brand names versus generic drug names.
Under existing US regulations, the generic name should be printed in letters that are at least half as large as the letters used for the brand name or product designation. The fear is that where the type size of the generic has become smaller than that prescribed in the regulations, physicians are likely to overlook the generic name altogether. Notice of violation letters have been sent to drug companies which have strayed from the regulation size.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze