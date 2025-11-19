GENERIC NAME TYPE SIZE GUIDE FROM FDA

Following a number of type size discrepancies noticed by the US Food and Drug Administration's Division of Drug Marketing, Advertising and Communications in advertisements for drugs, the DDMAC is developing guidelines on the type size and prominence of brand names versus generic drug names.

Under existing US regulations, the generic name should be printed in letters that are at least half as large as the letters used for the brand name or product designation. The fear is that where the type size of the generic has become smaller than that prescribed in the regulations, physicians are likely to overlook the generic name altogether. Notice of violation letters have been sent to drug companies which have strayed from the regulation size.