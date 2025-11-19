Generic Savings For Medicaid Suggested

The US Administration and Senate Majority Leader Robert Dole have been told by the Generic Pharmaceutical Industry Association that budget savings of some $10 billion are possible through the use of generics as part of the Republican's seven-year balanced budget plan. By limiting Medicaid drug reimbursement to the market-derived, competitive generic price when a generic substitute for a brand-name drug is available, savings of nearly $10 billion could be effected, according to the GPIA.