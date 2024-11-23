GENERIC TAGAMET LIQUID APPROVAL

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved A L Laboratories' Barre-National division's cimetidine hydrochloride oral solution. The product is the first generic equivalent of SmithKline Beecham's Tagamet liquid, which accounts for 2% of the drug's US sales..

The approval follows on the heels of the termination by SB of a lawsuit against Mylan over the latter's generic tablet of cimetidine and an announcement by Novopharm that its generic version will undercut SB's price by 30%-50%.