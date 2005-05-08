Generic threats to erythropoeitin, as key process patents expire

At end-2004, the world market for erythropoietin was valued at $11.1 billion, up 8% over 2003 and following 18% average annual growth over the previous five years, according to a new report from Ireland-based Research and Markets.
The market for erythropoietin is very lucrative, says the study. Marketing costs are low due to the well-defined patient population, as are distribution costs because of the limited number of outlets. As the market is a virtual oligopoly, barriers to entry are high, thus insuring high profitability.
Key process patents for erythropoietin expired in Europe and the USA in late 2004, opening the market for competition from generics. These have already been developed and are now on the market in Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze