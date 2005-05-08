Generic threats to erythropoeitin, as key process patents expire

At end-2004, the world market for erythropoietin was valued at $11.1 billion, up 8% over 2003 and following 18% average annual growth over the previous five years, according to a new report from Ireland-based Research and Markets.

The market for erythropoietin is very lucrative, says the study. Marketing costs are low due to the well-defined patient population, as are distribution costs because of the limited number of outlets. As the market is a virtual oligopoly, barriers to entry are high, thus insuring high profitability.

Key process patents for erythropoietin expired in Europe and the USA in late 2004, opening the market for competition from generics. These have already been developed and are now on the market in Asia, Latin America and Eastern Europe.