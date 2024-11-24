Generics News

Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma has taken on the might of China in terms of Penicillin G pricing, and is doing so by leveraging a fully integrated production process at its new plant. Anticipating the price erosion of Penicillin G, the company has put up an integrated plant from scratch. 10 November 2024
Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has appointed Matthew Shields as executive vice president of Teva Global Operations (TGO), the company’s manufacturing and supply division, effective June 3, 2024. 15 May 2024