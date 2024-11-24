Generics News

Sunday 24 November 2024

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
Indian drugmaker Aurobindo Pharma has taken on the might of China in terms of Penicillin G pricing, and is doing so by leveraging a fully integrated production process at its new plant. Anticipating the price erosion of Penicillin G, the company has put up an integrated plant from scratch.   10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
Indian markets are abuzz with a singular refrain. Donald Trump's Presidency of the United States is set to open new opportunities for India, especially in the pharmaceutical sector.   8 November 2024
Remove barriers for EU firms trading in other markets, group says
Medicines for Europe has launched a study of market barriers faced by European generics and biosimilar pharmaceutical companies operating in 11 key third-country markets.   31 October 2024
Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
Biogen challenges launch of Spinraza generic in Russia
GSK files complaint over violation of Tivicay patent rights in Russia
API price plunge brings forth spectre of Chinese predatory pricing
BRIEF—Teva launches first authorized generic of Victoza in USA
The US affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries announced today the launch of an authorized generic of Victoza (liraglutide injection 1.8mg), in the USA.   24 June 2024
Biotechnology
argenX spinoff secures series A extension to fight blood cancer
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
BRIEF—Brookfield mulls $7.4 billion bid for Grifols
19 November 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Eisai updates Leqembi outlook
11 November 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Boehringer drops development of Gubra’s NPY2R in obesity
4 November 2024
Biotechnology
BRIEF—Eisai completes rolling submission to US FDA for Leqembi maintenance dosing
1 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
$800 million investment planned at GSK Pennsylvania site
25 October 2024

Mergers and Acquisitions

British generics firm boosts portfolio with Canute buy
Aspire Pharma, a UK-based niche generics business, has announced the acquisition of all assets from Canute Pharma, further expanding its product range.   4 October 2024

US authorities clear Mylan in long-running antitrust probe
3 July 2024
Taro stockholder continues campaign to forestall "lowball bid"
24 April 2024
Apotex to acquire Searchlight Pharma
5 April 2024
Emerging markets pharma KELIX bio sold to Mubadala
25 March 2024
Aspire advances growth with acquisition of Cenoté Pharma
11 March 2024
Teva to spin out API business in pursuit of future growth
1 February 2024
Editor's Pick

Russian government tightening domestic pharma patent legislation
22 May 2024
China's share of global API imports surges post-pandemic
2 May 2024
API price decline is a mixed blessing for Indian pharma industry
18 April 2024

Boardroom

Executive committee appointments at Sandoz
Going into the second half of 2024, Swiss generics and biosimilars major Sandoz has announcing some senior leadership changes.   8 August 2024
Teva lures former Merck SVP to its executive team
Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has appointed Matthew Shields as executive vice president of Teva Global Operations (TGO), the company’s manufacturing and supply division, effective June 3, 2024.   15 May 2024
Teva ups revenue outlook with production unaffected by war
Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has reported its latest quarterly financial results against a backdrop of war in its home region.   8 November 2023
Executive management change at Teva
Israeli generics giant Teva Pharmaceutical Industries today announced changes to its leadership team.   29 September 2023
