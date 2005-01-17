Generics "could save Australian PBS 5%/year"

Starting this year, drug patent expiries could reduce the costs of Australia's Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme 5% annually, with savings of A$280 million ($202.0 million) in 2005 alone, according to John Bronger, president of the country's Pharmacy Guild.
Savings to the PBS over four years resulting from the introduction of generic versions of top-selling medicines are put at more than A$1.1 billion, well ahead of the government's own A$813 million estimate of such benefits in the period, and this has led to calls from both the Australian Medical Association and the pharmaceutical industry for this money to be used in order to make innovative new drugs available under the Scheme.
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