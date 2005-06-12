Generics "could save USA $8.8B a year"

Broad generic substitution of outpatient prescription drugs supplied to non-institutionalized US adults could result in national savings totaling some $8.80 billion a year, equal to 11% of the US drugs bill, according to new research published in the June 7 issue of the Annals of Internal Medicine.

The study, by Jennifer Haas et al of Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts, and Kathryn Phillips of the University of California at San Francisco, based these calculations on data from the Medical Expenditure Panel Survey Household Component for 1997-2000. They found that, if a generic had been substituted for all corresponding brand-name outpatient drugs in 2000, the national savings for the year would have been $5.90 billion for adults younger than age 65 and $2.90 billion for those older. Further, they say, the potential annual savings associated with generic substitution among the younger age group is $4.10 billion for those with employer-sponsored insurance and $388.0 million for people with Medicaid or public coverage. For adults aged at least 65 who are dually eligible for Medicare and Medicaid, potential savings total $1.70 billion a year, the researchers claim.