Generics, Diagnostics Leaders Ivax And Nycomed Merge

Florida, USA-based Ivax, the world's largest generic drugs company, and Norway's Hafslund Nycomed, the leading diagnostics group, have joined forces in a $3.25 billion transatlantic merger of equals, they say. The new company, with a capital of $6.5 billion and with estimated combined 1995 revenues of $2.5 billion, will be known as Ivax Nycomed.
Shareholders of Ivax and Hafslund Nycomed will receive shares in the merged company on a 1:1 basis, and the Norwegian company's energy business will be separated from the combined health care products company. According to the companies, the merger:
- will create a powerful global health care products company, with a strong balance sheet and cash flow from diversified sources;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze