Generics, Diagnostics Leaders Ivax And Nycomed Merge

Florida, USA-based Ivax, the world's largest generic drugs company, and Norway's Hafslund Nycomed, the leading diagnostics group, have joined forces in a $3.25 billion transatlantic merger of equals, they say. The new company, with a capital of $6.5 billion and with estimated combined 1995 revenues of $2.5 billion, will be known as Ivax Nycomed.

Shareholders of Ivax and Hafslund Nycomed will receive shares in the merged company on a 1:1 basis, and the Norwegian company's energy business will be separated from the combined health care products company. According to the companies, the merger:

- will create a powerful global health care products company, with a strong balance sheet and cash flow from diversified sources;