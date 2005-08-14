Wednesday 19 November 2025

Generics firms taking more aggressive stance, says report

14 August 2005

With the high cost of prescription medicines already a contentious issue, resarch-based pharmaceutical manufacturers are now facing an escalating threat from generic drug competitors. Some of these generics companies are actively contesting the patents of the major R&D-backed firms, and a newly-proposed study by Kline & Co plans to examine the leaders in this movement.

"In the past, the generics companies just used to wait for the patents on brand-name drugs to expire, but now they're being a lot more aggressive and proactive," says Laura Mahecha, health care industry manager for Kline's research division. "They're bringing legal challenges to try to break patents in order to bring generic versions to market sooner," she adds.

A leading proponent of this strategy is Israel's Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, which is to buy rival IVAX Corp (Marketletter August 1), thus regaining its position as the world's largest generic drug manufacturer and giving the firm an even broader product line, as well as the critical mass needed to compete efficiently in the generics industry. This follows recent acquisitions by Sandoz, Novartis' generic unit, which has bought Hexal and Eon Labs in order to expand rapidly (Marketletters passim).

