Generics Hit Canada's Brand-Name Drugmakers

There was a dramatic increase in the sales of generic drug companies in Canada for 1994, while brand-name companies suffered their first decline, according to figures from IMS Canada. This, says the Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Canada, reflects a growing trend of drug plan managers to cover older, generic drugs while rejecting newer, brand-name medicines.
Generic drug sales to drug stores and hospitals increased by almost 38% between 1993 and 1994, from C$518.1 million to C$714.4 million ($507.7 million). However, the PMAC says that 1994 marked the first time that manufacturers of brand-name drugs actually registered a decline in sales to the same outlets, falling 5% to C$4.12 billion.
The PMAC attributes this recorded decrease in brand-name drug sales to widespread generic substitution policies in a number of public and private drug plans, and a progressive inability to get new brand-name medicines listed on public drug formularies.
