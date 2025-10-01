Generics Impact On Eli Lilly But Prozac Strong

Eli Lilly's performance in the first quarter of 1996 was impacted by generic competition in relation to the firm's anti-infective products, which also experienced a mild influenza season.

Worldwide sales were $1.8 billion, up 4%. Net income from continuing operations was $389.2 million, up 4%, and earnings per share grew 3% to 71 cents.

Worldwide pharmaceutical sales and services for the quarter grew 3% to $1.7 billion. Turnover of the antidepressant Prozac (fluoxetine) was strong, reaching $578.8 million, up 27% on the like, year-earlier period. The firm noted that ReoPro (abciximab; Marketletter April 15), which was launched in February 1995, continued to show very good sales growth.