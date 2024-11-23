Generics In Venezuela

Venezuela should make 386 generic drugs available to the market, not55 as planned by the government and the drug industry, says Olivia Bello Cedeno, director general of the Elias Morris Curiel Foundation.

In line with World Health Organization advice, the 386 formulations are required to deal with killer diseases together with hypertension, parasitic diseases and conditions requiring antibiotics or analgesics, she said. The 55 products specified are those most used in public-sector hospitals.