Generics market takes off in France

6 February 2006

Sales of generics in France in 2005 rose 30% over the previous year, with some 450 million packs of generic drugs being sold. The total value of sales was about 1.4 billion euros ($1.35 billion). Heavily promoted by the government to reduce the health budget deficit, generics have expanded to account for 8% of the reimbursable prescription medicines market in France in value terms and by 15% in volume over 2004.

Original drugs whose patents have expired represented 17% of the total market by value last year, with pharmacists exercising their right of substitution in an estimated 63% of cases, according to figures from the GERS group. Last year and in 2004 market growth was helped by significant patent expiries, including the anti-cholesterol treatment Zocor (simvastatin) and in 2004 the ulcer drug Mopral (omeprazole). Generic copies of Mopral currently account for about 10% of the French copy-cat drugs market.

Pascal Briere, vice president of the generics sector association, the Gemme, has said that growth in volume terms through 2006 is expected to be around 20% with several major drugs coming off patent including Bristol-Myers Squibb's anti-cholesterol agent Elisor/Vasten (pravastatin). This drug accounted for sales of 375.0 million euros in France last year.

