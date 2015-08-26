8.5% CAGR through 2020 forecast for Brazil’s pharma market

The Brazilian pharmaceutical market will expand in value from $29.4 billion in 2014 to reach around $47.9 billion by 2020, representing a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%, new research indicates.
According to research and consulting firm GlobalData’s latest report, Brazil’s increasingly elderly population, which will lead to a rising incidence of chronic and lifestyle-associated diseases, as well as the country’s robust investment in health care, will be key drivers of market growth during the forecast period.
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