A third of pharma executives want to trial smartphone medication reminders, says KPMG

Smartphone apps could be used to help patients stick to medication schedules, according to a report released today (July 8) from auditors KPMG. The report, titled More than Medicine, acknowledges that drug effectiveness diminishes over time as patients stop taking prescribed therapies of their own volition and said this cost an estimated $290 billion in the USA in 2009.
It suggests that compliance could be improved through smartphone apps designed to help patients stick to medication schedules and cites wider evidence arguing that one in three pharmaceutical executives are already planning to go down this route.
The findings were part of a report which said the life sciences industry will have to “align its interests” with the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) as an aging population, unhealthy lifestyles and long-term conditions take their toll on the UK’s health care services.
