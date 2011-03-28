Sunday 11 January 2026

A year into US health care form, GPhA presses need to generate savings

Generics
28 March 2011

The USA’s Generic Pharmaceutical Association (GPhA) recognized the first year anniversary of the enactment of the nation’s Affordable Care Act (ACA) a issuing a statement continuing work that needs to be done as the law is implemented.

“One year ago today the President signed into law the Affordable Care Act, intended to assure that all Americans are provided with appropriate health care, including access to prescription drugs. While debate continues over various provisions and mandates contained in ACA, GPhA has stepped up its efforts to make sure that implementation of the law takes full advantage of the savings that are achieved through the use of FDA-approved generic prescription drugs. Recent reports from the Government Accountability Office and others show that dispensing generic drugs are a proven means of saving money and reigning in health care cost. A July 2010 analysis by IMS Health found that the use of generics has saved the US health care system $824 billion over the past decade, $139.6 billion in 2009 alone,” it stated.

Working with Congress, the White House and with regulatory agencies charged with writing the ACA implementing regulations, the GPhA says it is focusing on three prime programs in which generics can generate billions of dollars of savings for states and the federal government, while assuring quality health care and enhanced medication compliance: Medicaid expansion, biogenerics, and Medicare Part D.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
Pharmaceutical
Madrigal expands its MASH pipeline
10 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Novartis to add radioligand therapy facility in Winter Park, fourth in USA
10 January 2026
Biotechnology
AirNexis Therapeutics $200M Series A launch and license deal
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
GSK/Noetik deal 'a new paradigm in biotech’
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
BioRay Biopharmaceutical files for Hong Kong IPO
9 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Hansoh adds fifth indication for EGFR lung cancer drug
9 January 2026
Biotechnology
Alloy installs Christian Cobaugh to head Genetic Medicines division
9 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Beacon Therapeutics
An ophthalmic gene therapy company with operations spanning the United Kingdom and the United States, with a corporate base in London and a U.S. presence in the Cambridge, Massachusetts area. The company develops retinal gene therapies intended for global clinical development.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze