AARP finds largest brand name drug price spike in USA for eight years while general inflation remains near zero

A new AARP Rx Watchdog report finds that US consumers were hit with nearly 10% increases in brand name drug prices over the 12-month period ending in March of this year. The 9.7% jump in manufacturer prices for brand name drugs widely used by people in Medicare was the largest 12-month spike since the AARP, which represents US seniors, began tracking drug prices in 2002. By comparison, general inflation during the same twelve-month period remained nearly flat at 0.3%.
Just last month, pharmacy benefits firm Express Scripts also reported that US prices of branded medicines had risen sharply, noting that, within the traditional therapy classes, these rose 9.1% last year compared to a 7.4% rise in 2008, while for specialty drugs the increase was 11.5%, up from 2008's advance of 9.4% (The Pharma Letter April 23).
PhRMA argues the figures are 'misleading'
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze