Thursday 8 January 2026

Abbott 2nd-qtr results ahead of estimates on strong generics sales

Generics
22 July 2015
US health care company Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) today reported second-quarter 2015 results ahead of analysts' estimates boosted by strong sales in its branded generics business. The company reported net sales of $5.17 billion up 2% year on year.

The drugmaker posted net income of $786 million, up over 6% against a year ago. Earnings per share rose to $0.52 versus $0.30 a year earlier. EPS topped analysts' projections by $0.02, while revenue edged above estimates of $5.15 billion.

Established pharmaceuticals sales, which includes branded generics, increased 31% in the reported quarter to $977 million.

