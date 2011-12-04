Actavis acquires Dutch company PharmaPack

Iceland-headquartered generic drugmaker Actavis says it has acquired 100% of the shares in PharmaPack International BV for an undisclosed amount. PharmaPack is based in Zoetermeer, the Netherlands, and is a specialist in packaging pharmaceutical as well as biotechnological products.
The company has extensive experience with product, organisational and country-specific packaging requirements and has been involved in the pharmaceutical service industry for almost 30 years. Actavis chief executive and chairman Claudio Albrecht said: "This acquisition gives Actavis much greater flexibility in tender markets and allows for minimum order quantities for smaller markets."
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