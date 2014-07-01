Actavis and Forest to divest four generics to gain FTC OK for merger

In order for Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) to complete its previously-announced $25 billion takeover of Forest Laboratories (NYSE: FRX; The Pharma Letter February 18), the companies have agreed to sell or relinquish their rights to four generic pharmaceuticals, to settle US Federal Trade Commission charges that Actavis’ acquisition of Forest likely would be anticompetitive.

According to the FTC’s complaint, Actavis’ acquisition of Forest, as originally proposed, would violate federal antitrust laws by reducing competition in the markets for three current generic products: