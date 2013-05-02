Friday 9 January 2026

Actavis and Valeant report first quarter 2013 results

Generics
2 May 2013

US generics drug major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) and Canada’s Valeant Pharmaceuticals (TSX: VRX) both presented first-quarter 2013 financial results on May 2, but made no mention of a rumored merger (The Pharma Letter May 1), although a Valeant spokesperson said the company does not comment on recent deal speculation.

For its part, Actavis reported net revenue increased 24% to $1.90 billion for the first quarter 2013. On a non-GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share for the first quarter 2013 were $1.99, an increase of 21%. On that basis, the company beat average analysts’ estimates of $1.86, but miss average revenue estimates of $1.97 billion.

GAAP earnings (loss) per share for the first quarter 2013 was ($0.79), compared to $0.43 per diluted share in the prior year period. The current quarter loss for GAAP purposes includes $270 million, or $1.77 per share, of charges related to the acquisitions of the legacy Actavis Group in November of 2012 and Uteron Pharma SA in January of 2013. Adjusted EBITDA was $463.6 million, compared to $367.3 million for the first quarter 2012. Cash and marketable securities were $337.4 million as of March 31, 2013. Actavis is the name of the former Watson Pharmaceuticals, which acquired Actavis last year.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
Biotechnology
Investment to speed development of TECregen’s thymopoietic biologics
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
$160 million Series A round for Alveus
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
NAMs and the pragmatic path to safer first-in-human studies
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
Beacon Therapeutics’ Series C financing raises over $75 million
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
Santhera licenses Agamree to Nxera Pharma
8 January 2026
Biotechnology
InduPro Therapeutics inks oncology collaboration with Lilly
8 January 2026
Pharmaceutical
TECregen banks $12.5 million for thymus regeneration tech
8 January 2026

Company Spotlight

Scenic Biotech
A clinical-stage biotech based in Amsterdam, specializing in "modifier therapy"—an approach that targets genes other than the primary disease-causing one, to restore cellular balance.


More Features in Generics

Tentative FDA nod, exclusivity for generic Dyanavel XR
8 January 2026
Accord brings in Paul Burden for UK role
5 January 2026
ScinoPharm wins US approval for complex MS generic
5 January 2026
Year-ender 2025 view on Indian pharma achievements
30 December 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze