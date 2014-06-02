Actavis brings escitalopram to market after patent expiry

Generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has launched escitalopram tablets in the UK today, following the patent expiry at midnight on Saturday.
Marketed under the brand name Lexapro by Danish CNS drug specialist Lundbeck (LUN: CO), escitalopram is indicated for the treatment of major depressive episodes, panic disorders, with or without agoraphobia, social anxiety disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD).
Jonathan Wilson, executive director UK, said: “Actavis continues to be first to market offering the high quality pharmaceuticals expected of a leading UK manufacturer with over 175 years’ experience in healthcare. We are committed to providing pharmacy with increased choice and competitively priced medicines.”
Actavis is offering Escitalopram tablets in 5mg, 10mg and 20mg strength packs of 28 tablets, starting at £1.79 ($2.99). This launch adds to Actavis’ portfolio of more than 750 generic medicines across a wide variety of therapy areas.
|Product
|Strength
|PIP Code
|Size
|Cost
Escitalopram Tablets
(Actavis Livery)
5mg
10mg
20mg
119-6435
119-6443
119-6492
28
28
28
£1.79
£2.98
£5.04
