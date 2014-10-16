Actavis challenges Quillivant XR patent

Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) confirmed that it has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration seeking approval to market a methylphenidate for extended-release oral suspension.

Actavis' ANDA product is a generic version of US pharma giant Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and drug delivery specialist Tris Pharma's Quillivant XR, which is a central nervous system stimulant indicated for the treatment of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Law suit instigated by Tris Pharma