Actavis confirms challenge of Lilly’s Axiron patent

US generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) confirms that it has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration seeking approval to market testosterone topical solution, 30mg/1.5mL.
Actavis' ANDA product is a generic version of pharma major Eli Lilly’s (NYSE: LLY) Axiron, which is an androgen indicated for replacement therapy in males for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.
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