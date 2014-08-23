Actavis confirms patent challenge for generic Neupro

Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) on Friday confirmed that it has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration seeking approval to market rotigotine extended-release transdermal film.
Actavis' ANDA product is a generic version of Belgian drugmaker UCB’s (Euronext Brussels: UCB), Neupro, which is indicated for the treatment of signs and symptoms of idiopathic Parkinson's disease and moderate-to-severe primary restless legs syndrome (RLS).
UCB Inc, UCB Manufacturing Ireland Limited, UCB Pharma GmbH and LTS Lohmann Therapie-Systeme AG filed suit against Actavis' subsidiaries on August 21, 2014, in the US District Court for the District of Delaware seeking to prevent Actavis from commercializing its ANDA product prior to the expiration of certain US Patents.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze