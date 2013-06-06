Actavis confirms patent challenge on Bayer's Safyral

USA-based generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) yesterday (June 5) confirmed that it has filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration seeking approval to market drospirenone/ethinyl estradiol/levomefolate calcium and levomefolate calcium tablets, a generic version of German drug major Bayer's (BAYN: DE) Safyral, which is approved to prevent pregnancy in women who elect to use an oral contraceptive, and to provide a daily dose of folate supplementation.
Merck & Cie, Bayer Pharma AG and Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals filed suit against Actavis on June 4, in the US District Court for the District of Delaware, seeking to prevent Actavis from commercializing its ANDA product prior to the expiration of US patent no 6441168 (the '168 patent). The law suit was filed under the provisions of the Hatch-Waxman Act, resulting in a stay of final FDA approval of Actavis' ANDA for up to 30 months from the date the plaintiffs received notice of Actavis' ANDA filing or until final resolution of the matter before the court, whichever occurs sooner, subject to any other exclusivities.
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