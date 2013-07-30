Actavis debuts new formulations of Fioricet

US generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has launched new formulations of Fioricet (butalbital, acetaminophen and caffeine capsules, USP) and Fioricet with Codeine (butalbital, acetaminophen, caffeine and codeine phosphate, USP) containing a lower dose of acetaminophen, designed to provide a safer treatment option for patients suffering from tension (or muscle contraction) headaches.

Actavis’ new formulations of Fioricet and Fioricet with Codeine reduce the amount of acetaminophen in the products from 325mg to 300mg, following a Food and Drug Administration guideline that recommended manufacturers limit the dose of acetaminophen in all prescription drug products. Neither the total number of pills that may be prescribed, nor the time interval at which they may be prescribed, will change with the new formulations.