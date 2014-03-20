Actavis in Daytrana patent settlement

Generic drugs major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has entered into an agreement with Noven Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Japan’s Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4530),to settle all outstanding patent litigation related to Actavis' generic version of Daytrana (methylphenidate transdermal system), a CNS stimulant indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Under the terms of the agreement, Noven will grant Actavis a non-exclusive, royalty-bearing license to market its generic Daytrana beginning on September 1, 2015, or earlier under certain circumstances. Other details of the settlement were not disclosed.