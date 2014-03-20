Actavis in Daytrana patent settlement

Generic drugs major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has entered into an agreement with Noven Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Japan’s Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (TYO: 4530),to settle all outstanding patent litigation related to Actavis' generic version of Daytrana (methylphenidate transdermal system), a CNS stimulant indicated for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Under the terms of the agreement, Noven will grant Actavis a non-exclusive, royalty-bearing license to market its generic Daytrana beginning on September 1, 2015, or earlier under certain circumstances. Other details of the settlement were not disclosed.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze